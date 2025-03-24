DC debutant dismisses Aiden Markram for 15 in his first over in IPL 2025 match against LSG [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' (DC) debutant Vipraj Nigam enjoyed a dream start to his IPL career as he got the better of Aiden Markram in his very first over in the ongoing game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam. Markram (15 off 13) had got off to a promising start but played a loose shot to throw his wicket away.

Nigam was brought on by Capitals skipper Axar Patel in the powerplay (fifth over) itself. However, Mitchell Marsh welcomed him with a boundary on the second ball, followed by a single. Nevertheless, Nigam's first ball to Markram saw the Proteas batter loft it straight to long-off where Mitchell Starc took a simple catch.

Axar, playing his first IPL season as the full-time captain, sent the Super Giants into bat. However, Marsh and Markram took Starc to the cleaners in the left-arm speedster's second over, carting him for 21 runs, laced with two sixes and as many boundaries. The duo added 46 runs for the first wicket.

Notably, Nigam's second over went for 25 runs, including two sixes and Nicholas Pooran's dropped catch by Sameer Rizvi.

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran dominant after Aiden Markram's dismissal

Mitchell Marsh has already scored a half-century. (Credits: IPL X)

Despite the South African T20 captain's dismissal, the Capitals have failed to stop Marsh from scoring freely. The all-rounder, who was previously part of the Capitals, reached his half-century off only 21 deliveries.

At the time of writing, Pooran and Marsh had already waltzed to a 50-run stand and had propelled the Super Giants to over 100 in less than ten overs.

Pooran, the West Indian keeper-batter, was one of the retentions by the Super Giants for a price of ₹21 crore. Rishabh Pant was the highlight of their auction as he fetched ₹27 crore from the franchise and was later named captain as well.

