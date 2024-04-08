DC name Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook in IPL 2024 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have named South African pacer Lizaad Williams as a replacement for Harry Brook for the remainder of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Harry Brook, following his release from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a solitary season, was roped in by DC at the IPL 2024 mini-auction for ₹4 crore. However, he withdrew from the competition citing personal reasons, and it was revealed later on that his grandmother had passed away.

DC, who already had to name Jake Fraser-McGurk as the replacement for the injured Lungi Ngidi, were forced to name another one due to Brook's unavailability.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," a statement on iplt20.com read.

"Since making his international debut in 2021, Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 Internationals. He joins Delhi Capitals at his base price of INR 50 lakhs," the statement continued.

Lizaad Williams was the fourth-leading wicket-taker in the SA20 2024 season with 15 wickets in nine matches while representing the Joburg Super Kings. The right-arm pacer was part of the Titans squad in the CSA T20 Challenge, where he has picked seven wickets in nine matches.

He was also part of South Africa's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The pacer played one match in the tournament, against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium, picking up Shakib Al Hasan's crucial wicket in the mammoth win.

Apart from that, he also played the white-ball series against India in late 2023 at home.

DC hope for a revival in their bowling attack with Lizaad Williams' addition

The DC bowling unit is in terrible shape at the moment after conceding back-to-back totals against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) recently.

Kuldeep Yadav's injury has been a huge blow to the side, while Anrich Nortje has struggled to make an impact ever since returning from a lengthy layoff.

DC are placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win out of their first five matches. They are next scheduled to face the in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home on Friday, April 12.