DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 110* (39) in a practice match ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was in brilliant touch during a practice match ahead of IPL 2025 as he smashed a blistering century. The 22-year-old Australian batter was released by DC initially, but they brought him back at the mega auction for ₹9 crore. The franchise showed faith in Jake after his impressive debut season last year, where he scored 330 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 234 in the top order.

The Delhi franchise posted a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to give fans a glimpse of McGurk's magnificent batting performance in a practice match. He scored 110* (39) in the team's total of 289, with shots all around the ground.

"The problem with Jake Fraser-McGurk is that he does not have form"- Aakash Chopra on DC opener's international cricket performances ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed DC's batting unit ahead of IPL 2025. He pointed out that their opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, has not been in good form leading into the tournament, as he failed repeatedly for Australia in white-ball cricket over the past few months before getting dropped from the playing XI. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"The problem with Jake Fraser-McGurk is that he does not have form. He hasn't scored runs since the last IPL. How will it work if you don't score runs? You played cricket in multiple places but didn't score runs anywhere. You play high-risk cricket and did very well last year due to which they bought you back, but what is the benefit if you don't play well this time?"

On the finishers, Chopra continued:

"In the lower order, Tristan Stubbs is, of course, trustworthy. However, then Ashutosh Sharma and Sameer Rizvi. Can they actually do what they are asked to do? Can Ashutosh Sharma replicate his last year's performances? Can it be a huge season for Sameer Rizvi? You are trying to get two uncapped Indians to do the finishing."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

