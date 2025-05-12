DC Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the resumption of the 2025 IPL season with a revised schedule on Monday, May 12. The ongoing season got suspended for a week on Friday, May 9.

Before the suspension, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were the last team to take the field in a crucial encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on May 8. However, the game got called off after only 10.1 overs of action. The good news for the fans of both franchises is the replaying of the contest from ball one, according to the revised schedule.

DC started the season in red-hot form, winning their first four outings. However, they endured a mid-season dip, thanks largely to an unsettled batting order.

DC lost four of their next six matches to find themselves in a battle for playoff qualification. Their 11th game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) saw the two points shared after a washout, leaving them with 13 points in 11 matches. The side was in fifth place in the standings when the suspension happened.

The Axar Patel-led side will play two of their final three league stage games away from home. DC will resume their IPL 2025 season with a crucial encounter against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Sunday, May 18.

Their final two outings will be away games against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21, and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24.

DC must win at least two of their final three matches and maybe all three games to confirm their playoff berth.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Revised Schedule for IPL 2025 with IST timings

May 18: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 7.30 PM

May 21: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30 PM

May 24: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 7.30 PM

Who has been DC's best batter and bowler in IPL 2025?

Several players produced consistently excellent performances for DC with bat and ball to help them get into playoff contention after 11 games. Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul led the way with the willow, scoring 381 runs at an average of 47.62 and a strike rate of 142.16, including three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs displayed remarkable consistency to boast a team-high average of 51.80 at a strike rate of 151.46. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav starred for DC with the ball, picking up 14 and 12 wickets, respectively.

