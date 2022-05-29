DC's Chetan Sakariya attends IPL 2022 final wearing former team Rajasthan Royals' jersey

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Chetan Sakariya was seen rooting for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final on May 29. The Rajasthan outfit faced off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The young fast bowler was part of the Royals set-up last year. Sakariya had a remarkable run in the tournament, returning with 14 scalps in as many games. The 24-year-old was rewarded with a national call-up. He made his India debut against Sri Lanka and featured in two T20Is and a solitary ODI game.

Chetan Sakariya was seen wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey and supporting the team from the stands.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: Disney+Hotstar



#HallaBol #AavaDe #IPL2022 #IPLFinal #GTvRR Delhi Capitals’ Chetan Sakariya is present at the IPL 2022 final to support his former side 🏏📸: Disney+Hotstar Delhi Capitals’ Chetan Sakariya is present at the IPL 2022 final to support his former side 🏏📸: Disney+Hotstar #HallaBol #AavaDe #IPL2022 #IPLFinal #GTvRR https://t.co/IB6lhdBKGF

The Royals parted ways with Sakariya ahead of the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. He was snared by the Capitals for a whopping amount of ₹5 crore.

The left-arm pacer played only three matches this season due to the presence of Khaleel Ahmed, who was exceptional with the ball. Chetan Sakariya finished with three wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Rajasthan Royals suffer a collapse after electing to bat first

Opting to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal got the Royals off to a flying start, taking on Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal. The youngster smashed 22 off 16 deliveries before holing out to the deep square fielder.

Sanju Samson struck a couple of boundaries before his counterpart Hardik Pandya got the better of him. Devdutt Padikkal, who couldn't get going, also followed suit soon after.

Rajasthan Royals' run-machine Jos Buttler took some time to change gears. Just when it looked like the English cricketer would break the shackles, Hardik forced the RR opener to edge one into Wriddhiman Saha's gloves.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Hardik Pandya got Rajasthan Royals' three best batters out and also maintained an economy rate of under five. What a bowling performance, that too in a tense final!!



Captain doing it for Gujarat Titans!



#GTvRR | #IPLFinal Samson, Buttler and Hetmyer.Hardik Pandya got Rajasthan Royals' three best batters out and also maintained an economy rate of under five. What a bowling performance, that too in a tense final!!Captain doing it for Gujarat Titans! Samson, Buttler and Hetmyer.Hardik Pandya got Rajasthan Royals' three best batters out and also maintained an economy rate of under five. What a bowling performance, that too in a tense final!!Captain doing it for Gujarat Titans!#GTvRR | #IPLFinal

Reeling at 79/4 in 12.1 overs, the Royals would have wanted Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin to take the game deep. But the GT captain struck for the third time to dismiss Hetmyer and return with figures of 3/17.

Ashwin and Trent Boult failed to make any significant contributions and got out trying to take on Sai Kishore. RR finished the first innings with a paltry score of 130 on the board.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit