DC Schedule IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The much-awaited IPL 2025 schedule was released on Sunday, February 16. The Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The franchise will back their second consecutive game at the venue against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30.

The Delhi-based franchise will then play two away games against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai and Bengaluru on April 5 and 10, respectively.

DC will then play two consecutive home games in Delhi against five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 13 and 16, respectively. The Capitals will then face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad and Lucknow on April 19 and 22, respectively.

DC will then host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi on April 27 and 29, respectively.

The Delhi Capitals will then lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad and Dharamsala on May 5 and 8, respectively. They will play their final two league games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi and Mumbai on May 11 and 15, respectively.

The Capitals finished sixth in the IPL 2024 points table. They had seven victories in 14 games. Despite having equal 4 points with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), they missed out on a place in the top four due to a lower net run rate (NRR).

Delhi Capitals' (DC) schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 24: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Vizag, 7.30 PM

March 30: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Vizag, 3.30 PM

April 5: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 3.30 PM

April 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30 PM

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 7.30 PM

April 19: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30 PM

April 22: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30 PM

April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, 7.30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7.30 PM

May 5: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30 PM

May 8: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, 7.30 PM

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 7.30 PM

May 15: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30 PM

(The IPL 2025 broadcast starts at 2.30 pm & 6.30 pm and the match will begin at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, respectively.)

DC's IPL 2025 auction buys

Delhi Capitals bought 19 players at the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah last year. The franchise splurged ₹14 crore to buy KL Rahul. They also spent big for Australia’s Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (₹9 crore). They further strengthened their bowling crore with pacers Mukesh Kumar (₹8 crore) and Mohit Sharma (₹2.2 crore).

The other notable buys were last year Punjab Kings’ sensation Ashutosh Sharma (₹3.8 crore) and England star batter Harry Brook (₹6.25 crore). They also got former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at a steal of ₹2 crore, his base price.

DC squad for IPL 2025

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, and Madhav Tiwari.

