DC v PBKS, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The 11th match of IPL 2021 featuring the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals got underway at Wankhede Stadium a few minutes ago. Both teams have altered their lineups a bit after suffering defeats in their respective previous games.

The Punjab Kings lost to the Chennai Super Kings, while the Rajasthan Royals beat the Delhi Capitals in a close encounter.

Punjab have retained the same batting lineup despite a failure versus the Chennai-based IPL franchise. They have added all-rounder Jalaj Saxena to the team in place of leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin. Jalaj is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm off-spin bowler.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have dropped Ajinkya Rahane and Tom Curran for this game. Steve Smith came in for Rahane, while Lukman Meriwala received his maiden IPL cap as he replaced Curran.

This match is quite crucial for Punjab and Delhi as both franchises will head to Chennai after this match. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will try to gain as much momentum as possible before playing at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field at Wankhede Stadium tonight. Here are the two teams' playing XI and the umpires' list for this fixture.

DC v PBKS – Today Match Playing 11

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala.

DC squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav,.

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan.

DC v PBKS – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Kumar Chaudhary

3rd umpire: Sundaram Ravi

Match referee: Manu Nayyar