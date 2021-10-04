DC vs CSK, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The two top-ranked sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) - will go head-to-head in the 50th match of the tournament in Dubai on Monday.

Both CSK and DC have 18 points from 12 matches, with only net run rate separating them. If Chennai win on Monday, they will remain on top of the pile. A victory for Delhi, though, will see them move to the top. So even though DC and CSK have qualified for the playoffs, they still have plenty to play for.

The last time Delhi and Chennai clashed in Mumbai during the first half of IPL 2021, DC chased down a target of 189 with ease, winning by seven wickets. So MS Dhoni's men, though, might have a slight advantage when the sides clash in Dubai.

DC vs CSK - Today Match Playing XI

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

DC vs CSK - Full squads

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

DC vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon.

Third Umpire: Khalid Hussen Saiyed.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

DC vs CSK: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

DC have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. The franchise have handed Ripal Patel a debut, while Steve Smith misses out. Speaking after calling correctly, birthday boy Rishabh Pant said:

"The wicket might do something early. We want to focus on the basics, since whatever we have been doing has been working for us.”

CSK have made three changes to their line-up for this IPL game. Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa have come in for Sam Curran, KM Asif and Suresh Raina, who has a back issue.

