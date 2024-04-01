DC vs CSK: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With the victory, DC registered their first win in IPL 2024, while CSK succumbed to their first defeat.

Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals put up 191-5, with David Warner top-scoring with 52 off 35, while captain Rishabh Pant contributed 51 off 32 and Prithvi Shaw 43 off 27. In the chase, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 171-6, with Mukesh Kumar starring with 3-21, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up 2-21.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel got DC off to a brilliant start with the ball, with CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) nicking a length delivery to the keeper. In his next over, Khaleel dismissed the in-form Rachin Ravindra (2 off 12), who miscued a pull towards mid-on.

Ajinkya Rahane (45 off 30) and Daryl Mitchell (34 off 26) added 68 for the third-wicket, but the slow start meant that CSK were on the back foot despite the valiant fightback.

The third-wicket stand was broken when Mitchell chipped a return catch to Axar Patel. Rahane then miscued a slower ball from Mukesh to long-on. Sameer Rizvi (0) fell first ball, caught at short third man after getting a leading edge to a probing delivery.

After Shivam Dube also perished for 18, there was something to cheer for CSK fans as MS Dhoni came in and turned back the clock, slamming 37* off 16, with the aid of four fours and three sixes, but it was too little too late.

Top 3 take Delhi Capitals to impressive score

Batting first, Delhi Capitals got off to an excellent start, with openers Warner and Shaw adding 93 in 9.3 overs. Warner clubbed Deepak Chahar for a six and two fours in the fifth over. The DC opening duo then took on Mustafizur Rahman as 20 runs came in the last over of the powerplay.

The big hits continued coming until Warner attempted a reverse-scoop of Mustafizur and Pathirana took a brilliant one-handed catch. Shaw was the next to go, caught behind off Ravindra Jadeja while attempting a cut immediately after sweeping the left-arm spinner for a six.

Expand Tweet

DC captain Pant promoted himself to No. 3 and built on the great start even as Pathirana knocked over Mitchell Marsh (18) and Tristan Stubbs (0) at the other end. The left-hander slammed four fours and three sixes, including his trademark one-handed whip off Mustafizur.

Expand Tweet

Pant struck Pathirana for a six and two fours off consecutive deliveries in the 19th over, bringing up his fifty off 31 balls. He fell to the next delivery, though, but had done his job for the side.

DC vs CSK: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Shaw, Warner and Pant all played significant hands for Delhi Capitals with the willow. Khaleel claimed two big wickets early, while Mukesh impressed with his three-fer.

For Chennai Super Kings, Pathirana stood out with 3-31, while Rahane top-scored with 45 in the chase. Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of 2-21.