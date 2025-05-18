DC vs GT, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening clash of the double-header. DC have 13 points from 11 games and are among the six teams still in contention for a playoffs berth. GT have 16 points from 11 games and are one win away from confirming their playoffs berth.

Delhi's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala was abandoned after just 10.1 overs. PBKS, however, were completely dominant in the duration of play that took place. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh took Delhi's bowlers to the cleaners, adding 122 at a rapid pace. DC struggled in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as well and were saved by rain.

Gujarat were in fantastic form until IPL 2025 was suspended for a few days, winning four of their last five matches. In their previous match, they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets (DLS method) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, GT held MI to 155-8 and then chased a revised target of 147 in 19 overs.

Today's DC vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shubman Gill said:

“Not easy to start all over again, but some good rest for our pacers.”

Kagiso Rabada is back for Gujarat. For Delhi, Vipraj Nigam replaces Madhav Tiwari, while Mustafizur Rahman comes in for Mitchell Starc.

DC vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

DC Impact Subs: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka

Today's DC vs GT pitch report

“The pitch is a used one and should be good for the spinners. It looks dry and has a smattering of grass. The surface could grip and turn for the spinners. The average score batting first in the last 10 innings here is 216. There could be runs on offer again, but it could turn a bit for the spinners as well.” - Graeme Swann and Matthew Hayden

Today's DC vs GT match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Kusal Mendis, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma

DC vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Arjan Kripal Singh

