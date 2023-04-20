DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and chose to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

The contest was delayed by almost 45 minutes due to rain. However, a full 40-over game is still on the cards.

DC have made two changes to their playing XI from their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt is making his debut for the franchise.

KKR, on the other hand, have made as many as four changes to their lineup for Thursday's game. Jason Roy and Litton Das are making their debuts for the Knight Riders.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, and Chetan Sakariya.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Vaibhav Arora, and David Wiese.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper David Warner stated that the weather conditions influenced his decision to field first.

"We will have a bowl first. Weather being around, you don't know what the total is going to be. We haven't been disciplined with the ball," Warner said.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana, a native of Delhi, asserted that the Knight Riders will be a tough team to beat if they play as a unit.

"We are playing after 3 years thanks to Covid. Every thing feels new. We have four changes. Tough to remember. If we play as a unit. It should be tough to beat us," Rana said.

DC vs KKR Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar.

