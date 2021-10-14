DC vs KKR memes, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a spectacular collapse in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 2 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). This managed to turn a straightforward chase into a nervy finish. But Rahul Tripathi's six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over sent them into their third IPL final.

The KKR bowlers put in another brilliant performance in Sharjah after captain Eoin Morgan chose to field as they choked DC for runs. A late onslaught from Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer pushed their total to 135/5.

Varun Chakravarthy was Kolkata's star with the ball as he claimed two wickets. He struck with his very first ball of the match, trapping the dangerous Prithvi Shaw in front for 18 off 12.

Marcus Stoinis, returning from injury, joined Shikhar Dhawan at the crease. But the duo struggled to keep their scoring rate up against Kolkata's mystery spinners.

The two only managed to put on 39 runs in 44 deliveries before Stoinis was castled by Shivam Mavi. Shikhar Dhawan was soon to follow as he was caught at backward point off Chakravarthy's bowling.

Rishabh Pant didn't last long either as Lockie Ferguson claimed his wicket. Shimron Hetmyer scored a quick 17 off 10 at the death, while Shreyas Iyer picked up the pace in the last few overs to finish on 30* off 27.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill almost pulled off the perfect chase for the Knight Riders. They brought the required run rate down to less than run-a-ball with plenty of time to go.

Iyer hit his third IPL half-century, marking a classy knock before finally being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 13th over. The openers put on 96 runs.

From there, however, things got tricky. Gill tried to hold steady at one end, but Nitish Rana soon lost his wicket, being caught in the deep off Anrich Nortje in the 16th over.

Gill was caught behind in the next over off Avesh Khan, following which four batters were dismissed for ducks. That left Ravichandran Ashwin on a hat-trick with Kolkata needing six off two deliveries.

However, Tripathi held his nerve to send a half-tracker flying over the ropes and seal the win for his team.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between DC and KKR

The match was an easy win turned into a nail-biting finish, and the cricketing universe absolutely loved it. Even though Knight Riders fans may have preferred less drama in the end.

Here are the 10 best memes on Twitter:

The Knight Riders reached their third final and will face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the trophy. They won the title on both other occasions when they reached the final i.e. in 2012 and 2014.

The final will be played on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Aditya Singh