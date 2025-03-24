DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number four of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. DC are being led by Axar Patel, who was elevated to captaincy after being retained for ₹16.50 crore. On the other hand, former Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant is leading LSG, having been bought for a record ₹27 crore.

Both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants had disappointing campaigns last season, following which the owners and management have gone in for a bit of chopping and changing. DC acquired the services of KL Rahul (₹14 crore), Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) and T Natarajan (₹10.75 crore) at the mega auction. Many experts, though, believe that Harry Brook's absence will weaken their batting.

Apart from Pant, LSG will depend on Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Aiden Markram in the batting department. Pant will be keen to prove himself, having lost his place in the starting XI in India's ODI and T20I squad. Lucknow have already lost the services of Mohsin Khan due to injury. There are also concerns over pacers Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep.

Today's DC vs LSG toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Axar Patel said:

"Later on, the dew factor is there, so we don't want to take the risk."

Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs and Mitchell Starc are DC’s overseas players. Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller are LSG's overseas picks.

DC vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Today's DC vs LSG pitch report

“The pitch has been rolled very nicely, it's hard and even. There is not much grass. Normally, we get tracks here where we get a lot of runs. I think 180 is quite possible. Anything more than that will give you a competitive edge. The only solace for the bowlers is that the boundaries are of decent size.” - WV Raman

Today's DC vs LSG match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Aiden Markram, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

DC vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

