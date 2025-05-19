"Declare 18th May as the national day of RCB" - Fans rejoice as Rajat Patidar-led side qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans expressed their excitement on social media after the side qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The development was confirmed after Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi.

Ad

So far, RCB have secured eight wins in 12 games and are positioned second in the points table. With their last game ending as a washout, they have 17 points under their belt. Similarly, the third-placed Punjab Kings also progressed through to the playoffs with 17 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, the final spot will be finalized between Mumbai Indians (14 points) and Delhi Capitals (13 points). Interestingly, both sides will clash on May 21 in Mumbai, which will certainly eliminate the losing side from the playoffs race.

This season marks the fourth time in five years that RCB have qualified for the playoffs. The side reached the top four from 2020 to 2022, while getting eliminated in the league stage in 2023.

It is worth noting that they secured a thrilling victory last year against Chennai Super Kings on May 18, the same date they have qualified this year as well. Fans made reference to RCB's connection with the date, with one of them writing on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

"Declare 18th May as the national day of RCB"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the other reactions:

"Qualifying in 5 out of 6 seasons is no joke. As I’ve always said, barring that dreadful 2017-19 stretch, RCB have actually been a pretty consistent side. Also, a big thank you to @CoachHesson for kickstarting the revival," a user posted.

"11:11 - RCB has qualified for the playoffs in the last 5 out of 6 IPL seasons, but they have missed out on top-2 in the last 4 occasions. Please god, be on our side, this time for top-2. 🧿🙏" a fan tweeted.

Ad

"Qualifying for playoffs was already on the cards, what matters is finishing in Top 2 & I hope, & pray #RCB wins the remaining 2 games to avoid playing Eliminator," another wrote.

Key reasons behind RCB qualifying for IPL 2025 playoffs

With a proper auction strategy and getting the right players on their roster, RCB were already looking like a potent side ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The team management were successful in filling the holes in the middle-order and the bowling unit.

Ad

One of the biggest positives for the team was the presence of experienced pace bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The duo extracted purchase from the surface and secured consistent breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, the opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli displayed consistency in providing fiery starts to the side. The middle-order batters, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, ensure the side never loses momentum in the slog overs and posts a strong total on the board.

In the spin department, Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya managed to outsmart the opposition with their variations and lengths.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More