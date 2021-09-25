IPL 2021 | They conceded too many boundaries on this pitch: Deep Dasgupta outlines where RCB went wrong against CSK 

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) conceded way too many boundaries on a sluggish surface against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

While defending 157, RCB proceeded to concede 94 runs in boundaries as CSK scaled the target comfortably in the penultimate over. In comparison, the Virat Kohli-led outfit managed 80 runs in boundaries, with openers (Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal) accounting for the bulk of it.

The surface on display was far from the typical Sharjah wicket. During IPL 2020, the venue boasted high scores when the tournament began before slowing down as the season progressed.

Dasgupta stated that RCB bowled too many loose balls, which were duly punished by the CSK batsmen. While speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old said:

"This chase could have been tricky for CSK. Virat had said this in his post-match conference, and I completely agree, that on this surface, where boundary hitting is difficult, RCB conceded 94 runs in boundaries. 13 fours and 7 sixes on this pitch was too much. There were too many loose balls on offer by RCB bowlers."

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with the rest of the bowling unit lacking accuracy and potency. CSK batsmen chipped in with vital contributions and ensured they comfortably won the game by six wickets.

The misfield in the 17th over turned the game completely: Deep Dasgupta

CSK had two new batsmen at the crease in the form of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni following the dismissals of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu. With the required rate a touch above six heading into the death overs, RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga kept things tight and put a little bit of pressure on the new pair.

The Sri Lankan conceded only a solitary run off the first four deliveries and was looking to finish the over on a high. But a misfield by Devdutt Padikkal gifted a boundary to CSK after which Raina sealed the fate of the contest with a six off the final delivery of the over.

Dasgupta pointed out that had that misfield not occurred, things could have been tighter. He explained:

"There were two new batsmen on the crease in the 17th over, and there was a misfield in that over, Raina struck a six the very next ball and then the game turned completely with 11 runs conceded. It might have been a single if it was not a misfield. MS Dhoni would have been on strike and you never know, not saying that CSK would have not chased but how the small aspects are important."

Hasaranga returned with figures of 0-40 as CSK completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Edited by Samya Majumdar