Deepak Chahar attends Bollywood movie premiere with sister ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar attended a Bollywood movie premiere with his sister ahead of their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams will meet each other on Sunday, April 20.

Deepak Chahar was seen at the premiere event of 'O Maaeri,' a film by the cricketer's sister Malati Chahar. The cricketer made an appearance at the red carpet screening event to support his sister. He was seen dressed in a casual shirt with black pants and black shoes, while his sister donned a glamorous black dress.

The two were all smiles as they posed for the media during the premiere event. Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj was also present along with some other known figures, such as MI leg-spinner Karn Sharma.

Watch the video of the India and MI pacer attending the movie premiere below (via Viral Bhayani's Instagram account):

MI aim to avenge loss against CSK in upcoming IPL 2025 fixture

MI host CSK in their upcoming clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. This is the second time the two sides will be playing each other this season. The first time around, they played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI batted first in that game and made 155/9 in 20 overs. It was a comfortable chase for CSK, as they got over the line in 19.1 overs with four wickets to spare.

Ahead of their reverse fixture, Mumbai will be confident of avenging their previous defeat. They have won their last two matches and now have three wins from seven games.

As for CSK, they are still at the bottom of the table. They have only two wins and five defeats from seven matches. However, they put an end to their five-match losing streak with a win over the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.

With both sides coming on the back of wins and desperate to build on the momentum, the iconic clash is only expected to get more intense.

