“Deepak Chahar is made of glass” – Fans react as Indian seamer gets injured again in second ODI vs Bangladesh

Deepak Chahar’s battle with injuries doesn’t seem to end. The seamer apparently suffered a hamstring injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7. He bowled only three overs in the powerplay and couldn’t be used again throughout the innings.

The Men in Blue bore the brunt of missing the services of their main strike bowler. Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan (unbeaten 100 off 83 balls) and Mahmudullah (77) shared a record 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket to recover the hosts from 69-6. They scored 271/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Men in Blue must deliver in a must-win game to avoid a series loss once again on Bangladesh soil after seven years (2015).

For the uninitiated, Chahar first suffered a back injury in April, which ruled him out of the entire IPL 2022. He made his Team India comeback in ODIs during the tour of Zimbabwe in August. The Board of Control for India (BCCI) will hope he gets fit for the third ODI on Saturday, December 10.

Fans on Twitter trolled Deepak Chahar for getting injured once again, while some slammed the BCCI.

Here are some of the best reactions:

anay @anayposting I'm absolutely livid with dhoni. How could you even retain a guy who can't even take care of himself. Keeps getting injured every other month. 14cr for deepak chahar? I mean seriously? Madarchod CSK he will get injured again right before the start of the IPL next year I'm absolutely livid with dhoni. How could you even retain a guy who can't even take care of himself. Keeps getting injured every other month. 14cr for deepak chahar? I mean seriously? Madarchod CSK he will get injured again right before the start of the IPL next year

Sj Singh @SjSingh03814300 Why indian management rush back Deepak chahar desperately,why not they arrange proper fitness program for him ask him to show his fitness in domestic cricket#AskTheExpert @SonySportsNetwk Why indian management rush back Deepak chahar desperately,why not they arrange proper fitness program for him ask him to show his fitness in domestic cricket#AskTheExpert @SonySportsNetwk

CRICKET KA YARAANA @A__A__MALIK •Kuldeep Sen have back strain.

•Rohit Sharma have finger injury.

•Now Deepak Chahar hamstring injury.



Third injury of the day for India. This is not a good sign for Indian cricket. •Kuldeep Sen have back strain.•Rohit Sharma have finger injury.•Now Deepak Chahar hamstring injury.Third injury of the day for India. This is not a good sign for Indian cricket.

Cracked @cricket_bowl Ye Deepak Chahar kitne bar injured hote rehte hai? Ye Deepak Chahar kitne bar injured hote rehte hai?

al-kashish 🐬 @SimplyInsulting @GaurangBhardwa1 deepak chahar ka ek taang nakli hai uday bhay ne bataya. @GaurangBhardwa1 deepak chahar ka ek taang nakli hai uday bhay ne bataya.

Rakshit 🇮🇳 @imrj2001 #BANvIND Clueless Rahul Dravid and Indian Bowlers. Deepak Chahar injured again Clueless Rahul Dravid and Indian Bowlers. Deepak Chahar injured again 😪 #BANvIND

shashank singh @shashank_singh2

#BANvIND #Injury #INDvBAN #INDvsBangladesh Deepak Chahar off the field due to signed in his hamstring ! Third injury today ! First Kuldeep, then Rohit and then Deepak ! What is happening? Deepak Chahar off the field due to signed in his hamstring ! Third injury today ! First Kuldeep, then Rohit and then Deepak ! What is happening?#BANvIND #Injury #INDvBAN #INDvsBangladesh https://t.co/HFccxAbmTh

amit @ad2am2002 @SonySportsNetwk @why Indian Team carrying such loads like Deepak chahar??neither he is express bowler nor he had fitness..after 18balls he got injurd again..ban him for selection completely .. @SonySportsNetwk @why Indian Team carrying such loads like Deepak chahar??neither he is express bowler nor he had fitness..after 18balls he got injurd again..ban him for selection completely ..

Sufiyan @iamsufiyaan7 Deepak Chahar should be no where close to Indian setup. CSK made a blunder to spend 14 cr on him. Deepak Chahar should be no where close to Indian setup. CSK made a blunder to spend 14 cr on him.

Raktim Ranjan @RaktimRanjan6

Deepak chahar is the Picasso of it. @mufaddal_vohra If injury is an art.Deepak chahar is the Picasso of it. @mufaddal_vohra If injury is an art. Deepak chahar is the Picasso of it.

aby @ondriive Deepak chahar is made of glass Deepak chahar is made of glass

It’s worth mentioning that Chahar went wicketless in the first ODI against Bangladesh (0/30), which India lost by one wicket.

So far, India have three players injured on a single day, as skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a finger injury. He was rushed to the hospital for scans. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI.

BCCI @BCCI Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. https://t.co/LHysrbDiKw

Deepak Chahar retained by CSK for Rs 14 crore

Deepak Chahar has been retained by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 14 crore even as the seamer was ruled out of the previous season of the IPL. His absence hurt them throughout the season, as they finished ninth in the points table.

The CSK management would also hope that the seamer gets fit as soon as possible.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary and Matheesha Pathirana.

Remaining purse: ₹ 20.45 crores.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes