“Deepak Chahar is made of glass” – Fans react as Indian seamer gets injured again in second ODI vs Bangladesh

Deepak Chahar’s battle with injuries doesn’t seem to end. The seamer apparently suffered a hamstring injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7. He bowled only three overs in the powerplay and couldn’t be used again throughout the innings.
The Men in Blue bore the brunt of missing the services of their main strike bowler. Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan (unbeaten 100 off 83 balls) and Mahmudullah (77) shared a record 148-run partnership for the seventh wicket to recover the hosts from 69-6. They scored 271/7 in their allotted 50 overs.
The Men in Blue must deliver in a must-win game to avoid a series loss once again on Bangladesh soil after seven years (2015).
For the uninitiated, Chahar first suffered a back injury in April, which ruled him out of the entire IPL 2022. He made his Team India comeback in ODIs during the tour of Zimbabwe in August. The Board of Control for India (BCCI) will hope he gets fit for the third ODI on Saturday, December 10.
Fans on Twitter trolled Deepak Chahar for getting injured once again, while some slammed the BCCI.
It’s worth mentioning that Chahar went wicketless in the first ODI against Bangladesh (0/30), which India lost by one wicket.
So far, India have three players injured on a single day, as skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a finger injury. He was rushed to the hospital for scans. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI.
Deepak Chahar retained by CSK for Rs 14 crore
Deepak Chahar has been retained by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 14 crore even as the seamer was ruled out of the previous season of the IPL. His absence hurt them throughout the season, as they finished ninth in the points table.
The CSK management would also hope that the seamer gets fit as soon as possible.
CSK squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary and Matheesha Pathirana.
Remaining purse: ₹ 20.45 crores.
