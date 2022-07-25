Deepak Chahar posts gym photo with wife Jaya on Instagram on road to recovery from injury

Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar posted a short boomerang clip with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj on Instagram earlier today. He wrote on his Instagram story that he spent his Sunday evening with his better half working out at the gym.

Chahar has been out of action since the home T20I series against West Indies, which happened in February.

The all-rounder missed subsequent home matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa. He was also ruled out of IPL 2022 and the tours of Ireland, England, and the West Indies.

According to reports, Deepak Chahar will take a few more weeks before being match fit. He is reportedly bowling four to five overs in one go in his rehab program.

On his way to recovery, Deepak has focused a lot on his exercise and workout schedule. Although it was a Sunday evening, he decided to hit the gym with his wife, Jaya. Deepak flexed his bicep in his Instagram story as his wife shot a mirror selfie boomerang.

Deepak Chahar will be keen to recover to full fitness before the home season

Chahar has taken three wickets in three T20I matches this year (Image: Getty)

Chahar was a regular member of the Indian squad earlier this year before the injury forced him to take a break from the sport. The all-rounder will aim to recover to full fitness by the time the Indian cricket team's home season resumes.

India will host Australia and South Africa in white-ball matches before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They will play three T20Is against Australia, while South Africa will play three T20Is and three ODIs against the Men in Blue.

It will be exciting to see how Chahar performs upon his return to international cricket.

