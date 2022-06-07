[Watch] "Back to work" - Deepak Chahar resumes resumes training after a long injury-forced break

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar, who has been on the sidelines with injury issues, has resumed his training.

Much to the delight of his fans, the 29-year-old was recently spotted batting in the nets. Deepak Chahar shared an Instagram story earlier today in which he could be seen batting in the nets. It is worth mentioning that the talented bowler was ruled out of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) due to a back injury.

He will also miss the impending five-match home T20I series against South Africa because of the same. Chahar will be hoping to regain his fitness as he aims to make the cut for the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

Deepak Chahar wrote on Instagram:

"Back to work."

Meanwhile, the cricket star tied the knot with Jaya Bharadwaj in Agra on June 2. Soon after his wedding, Chahar toiled hard in the nets as he looked to make a cricketing comeback after his injury-enforced hiatus.

Chahar has featured in 20 T20Is and seven ODIs in his career so far. He has 36 wickets to his name in international cricket. Furthermore, he has also emerged as a useful lower-order batter and has two half-centuries to his name in 50-over cricket.

Deepak Chahar injury news

Chahar sustained a quadricep injury earlier this year during the white-ball series against West Indies. He was stationed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for his rehabilitation.

However, to make matters worse, he picked up a back injury at the NCA and was ruled out of this year's cash-rich league. The bowling all-rounder was signed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping ₹14 crore at the auction.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL Official Announcement!

Deepak Chahar will be missing the IPL 2022 due to a back injury.



Send in all the



Read More bit.ly/37gl6Hh

Chahar's absence had a significant impact on CSK as they struggled to get the right combination throughout the competition. Chennai, who were the defending champions, managed just four wins in IPL 2022 and ultimately finished in the penultimate position in the points table.

