"Deepak Chahar is the only threat" - Aakash Chopra on chances of Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill breaking Virat Kohli's record in IPL 2023 final

Aakash Chopra reckons Deepak Chahar could be the only threat for Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Gill has amassed 851 runs in 16 innings at an outstanding average of 60.79 and an equally impressive strike rate of 156.43 in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. He is just 122 shy of Virat Kohli's record 973-run aggregate in a single season of the prestigious league.

While reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether Gill can break Kohli's record. He expects the opener to shine again if he manages Chahar's new-ball threat, elaborating:

"This guy (Gill) is batting differently. He is not the crowned prince, he has already become the king. Can he break Kohli's 900-plus season's record? He will have to again score 125 runs for that. He has struck three centuries in his last four innings."

The former Indian opener added:

"The only problem that he has is the law of averages. Other than that, no one can stop this guy. If he can manage the new ball at the start, which he can do, Deepak Chahar is the only threat, but if he manages him, this player will hit again. He is an extremely mighty player."

Gill was dismissed by Chahar, albeit with the old ball, in the Qualifier 1 clash between the two sides. The stylish opener played 63 and 42-run knocks in GT's previous two IPL 2023 clashes against CSK and will want to do even better in the title decider.

"Hardik Pandya has arrived at the right time" - Aakash Chopra on the other Gujarat Titans batters

Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 28 off 13 deliveries in Qualifier 2. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra believes Hardik Pandya regaining his form will hold the Gujarat Titans in good stead, stating:

"Wriddhiman Saha is slightly 50-50 - new ball, Deepak Chahar once again, powerplay overs. Sai Sudharsan has now come at No. 3, which I am liking a lot. I liked Hardik Pandya's batting in the last match. The form is looking good, so Hardik Pandya has arrived at the right time."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the defending champions have a formidable batting lineup, explaining:

"Then Vijay Shankar, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia - they are now looking a good team. This team's composition should have remained as they are now. Vijay Shankar will come to your rescue if there is any problem or else Hardik, Miller, Tewatia and Rashid Khan - they have the depth."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that the Gujarat Titans have a potent bowling lineup too, with six proper options. He added that their earlier bowling issues have gotten resolved, with Hardik rolling his arm over and Joshua Little back in the side.

The Gujrat Titans face the Chennai Super Kings in the final of the 2023 IPL on Sunday, May 28, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

