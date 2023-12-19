"Definitely Dhoni's call" - Fans erupt as CSK rope in Rachin Ravindra at IPL 2024 auction

New Zealand's 24-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will ply his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Ravindra enrolled his name for the IPL 2024 auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh. He was roped in by the Chennai-based franchise for ₹1.80 crore at the ongoing event in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

CSK were the first to place the bid for the talented youngster. They won the bidding war against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to acquire Ravindra's services.

Several fans took to social media, sharing their excitement over Rachin Ravindra joining MS Dhoni's camp for IPL 2024. Here are some of the top reactions:

Rachin Ravindra was New Zealand's standout performer with the bat at the 2023 World Cup in India. The southpaw mustered 578 runs from 10 outings at an average of 64.22. He notched up three centuries and two fifties during the marquee ICC event.

It is worth mentioning that Devon Conway, Rachin's opening partner for the Blackcaps, is also part of the CSK side. However, it remains to be seen if the two open together in IPL 2024 as well, considering the presence of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

After signing Rachin Ravindra, CSK went all out for New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's middle-order lynchpin, bagged a lucrative deal at the IPL 2024 auction as well. The seasoned campaigner had set his base price at ₹1 crore.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings competed against each other in hopes of bagging the proven performer. However, Chennai made a late entry when the bid reached ₹12 crore, and ultimately snapped him for a whopping ₹14 crore.

MS Dhoni and Co. secured a thrilling five-wicket win (DLS method) over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final earlier this year to clinch a record-equalling fifth title.

Here's the list of players retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed

