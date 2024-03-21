"Definitely something unexpected" - Kwena Mphaka reflects on his IPL 2024 deal

South African rookie pacer Kwena Mphaka, who has come in as Dilshan Madushanka's replacement, admitted that an IPL deal with the Mumbai Indians was completely unexpected. The youngster's mother was also left thrilled by the news and hopes to see her son fit into the environment.

Mphaka shot into fame during the U19 World Cup in South Africa this year as the left-arm pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He finished with 21 scalps in six innings at 9.71 alongside an outstanding economy rate of 3.81. The 17-year-old also picked up three fifers in the process.

In the video posted to the Mumbai Indians' official social media handle, the teenage prodigy said on joining the camp:

"It feels really good. Definitely something unexpected. But I'm really happy to be here. It's a beautiful city."

With his mother asking how he was going to manage his studies, Mphaka responded:

"Yes, it's definitely going to be a difficult time. But it's a lot of extra lessons and a lot of hard work."

Mphaka's mother claimed it to be an honor for her son to receive a call-up from the Mumbai Indians.

"It's an honor. We are very blessed to have Kwena be a part of such a big family of Mumbai Indians and I hope he is going to fit in and be welcomed."

During an interview with The Indian Express in January, the left-arm seamer also expressed his desire to dismiss Virat Kohli once, given the Indian batter's intensity.

"This kid has got the talent" - Allan Donald on Kwena Mphaka

Allan Donald. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former South African speedster Allan Donald believes Mphaka can showcase his skills at the biggest league in the world and can learn a lot by merely spending time in the change rooms. He said, as quoted by IANS:

"Kwena has the opportunity now to showcase his skills at the biggest tournament on the planet and we all wish him well and want him to succeed. This kid has got the talent and the skill to play first up and is the sort of guy that you will have in the IPL and back him to be in your starting lineup.

"The experience he will gain by being surrounded by top players, coaches and friends is unmatched – even just from being in the change rooms. We wish all our Pride members well in this IPL."

Mumbai Indians begin their campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 24 in Ahmedabad.