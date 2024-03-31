"Dekho Rohit bhai, Cummins ko aisa harate hai Ahmedabad me"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's comfortable win vs SRH in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in the 12th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With their second win in three games, GT has moved up to the fourth position in the points table, while SRH are placed just below them in the fifth spot.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first on a slow surface in the afternoon. The visiting team managed to score a respectable total of 162/8 in the first innings. The first seven batters in the line-up scored between 16 and 29 runs before departing, which hurt SRH's chances of posting a daunting total.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, picking up a three-wicket haul during his economical four-over spell.

In reply, GT top-order Sai Sudharsan (45), David Miller (44), Shubman Gill (36), and Wriddhiman Saha (25) batted sensibly and managed to chase down the target in 19.1 overs, losing only three wickets.

Fans on social media enjoyed the game between SRH and GT in IPL 2024 on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions to the contest by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Everyone is playing their roles well" - GT captain Shubman Gill after victory against SRH in IPL 2024 match

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the win and said:

"To be able to win 2 matches at home is great. Our next match is at home too and then a few away games, so hopefully we can get some momentum. The way our bowlers bowled in the middle overs was really good. Rashid bhai is world-class and Darshan also bowled really well. He (Mohit Sharma) is such an experiences bowler. it is not easy bowl back to back overs, sometimes 3 too but he comes in and nails the yorkers.

He added:

"The pitch was on the slower side and he made use of the conditions really well. The ball was there to be hit but it hit the bottom of my bat (on his dismissal). We saw the pitch and thought 160-170 would be a good score. All the bowlers bowled well and credit to them. Everyone is playing their roles well, really happy."

Do you think SRH should make any changes to their playing XI as they have lost two of their three matches in IPL 2024 so far? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.