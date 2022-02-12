Delhi Capitals acquire Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav at the IPL 2022 Auction 

Delhi Capitals broke their bank to bring Shardul Thakur to the capital city at the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise had to shell out ₹10.75 for the all-rounder on Day 1 of the mega auction.

The franchise then roped in Kuldeep Yadav in the very next bid for a sum of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.

Coming into the auction at a base price of ₹2 crore, Thakur triggered the interest of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. His former franchise, Chennai Super Kings, made a meek attempt to buy him again but bowed out after a solitary bid in the middle.

Punjab Kings conceded after the bidding amount reached ₹10.75 crore, thereby sending the in-form all-rounder to Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 auction.

Thakur has represented the Punjab franchise, Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings in his IPL career. His ability to break partnerships has earned him the monicker "Golden Arm" which was on display in the 2021 IPL. He played an instrumental role in CSK's title-winning campaign last season.

Delhi Capitals make a smart buy by acquiring Kuldeep Yadav for ₹2 crore at IPL 2022 auction

Kuldeep Yadav entered the IPL 2022 auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. The Capitals entered the fray after a rather long delay and were countered once again by Punjab Kings.

However, the Kings did not keep up their pursuit for long this time around and bowed out of the race at a counter bid of ₹2.20 crore.

Kuldeep Yadav has lacked IPL cricket as of late. He was a vital cog in the KKR spin unit alongside Sunil Narine, but poor form and the arrival of Varun Chakravarthy rendered him a bench warmer.

The left-arm Chinaman will hope to excel under Ricky Ponting's tutelage and form a partnership with Axar Patel. The 27-year-old recently made his comeback for the national team as well, boosting his confidence ahead of the 2022 IPL.

