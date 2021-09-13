IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals rope in Ben Dwarshuis as Chris Woakes' replacement

Delhi Capitals have announced Australian seamer Ben Dwarshuis as a replacement for England's seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes for the 2nd leg of the 14th season of the IPL.

The Capitals took to their official Twitter account to release an official statement from the franchise regarding the replacement for Woakes, who pulled out of the rescheduled leg earlier this week.

The statement read:

''JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches in the first half of the VIVO IPL 2021, has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons."

@chriswoakes has pulled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 due to personal reasons.



Delhi Capitals have attained the services of Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement.



Official Statement

Chris Woakes was one of three England cricketers alongside Jonny Bairstow (SunRisers Hyderabad) and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) to pull out of the IPL a few days ago.

The reason behind their decision to opt out, as cited by media reports, is bubble fatigue and the reluctance towards a mandatory six day quarantine upon landing in the UAE.

Ben Dwarshuis went unsold in the mini-auction earlier this year.

The Capitals have proceeded to rope in Aussie pacer Ben Dwarshuis.

This isn't the first time the New South Wales seamer has been roped in by an IPL franchise.

The 27-year-old was bought by the Punjab Kings in the 2018 mega auction, but he did not get a single opportunity during the season. Prior to his IPL deal, the left-arm seamer had also earned a call-up to the Australian squad for the Trans-Tasman T20I series in early 2018.

Dwarshuis is a fairly experienced T20 bowler. Featuring in 82 matches, he has taken 100 wickets at an average of 23.73.

The statement further read:

"The Delhi Capitals have announced Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as Woakes' replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season. Dwarshuis has scalped 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73,"

"The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches. Dwarshuis will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon."

Ben Dwarshuis is ready to ROAR



Welcome to the DC family, Ben



Read more 👉🏼 https://t.co/k7Njmtf8Qh#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/1Ab0R82jb6 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 13, 2021

Delhi Capitals will resume their campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

