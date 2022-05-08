Watch: David Warner stares at umpire Nitin Menon after being given out against CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner was unimpressed by umpire Nithin Menon's decision against him in his side's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he was given out due to the umpire's call rule.

The veteran, who utilized the Decision Review System (DRS) after Menon raised his finger, kept staring at the official while walking back.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the Capitals' chase bowled by off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana. The dashing southpaw went for the reverse sweep; however, he missed it and the ball hit his left pad.

DRS showed that the ball was marginally clipping the off bail. The 35-year-old, who kept gazing at the umpire, struck a boundary before that delivery and perished for 19(12).

The Capitals had already lost KS Bharat in the second over of the chase as Simarjeet Singh struck first blood.

Earlier, CSK delivered a power-packed batting performance to set the Capitals 209 for victory. Opener Devon Conway top-scored with 87, while MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube provided the final flourish.

David Warner is the highest run-getter for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

Maheesh Theekshana celebrates David Warner's wicket. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite not scoring a lot of runs in Sunday's fixture, the New South Wales batter is the leading run-getter for the Capitals in this edition. He is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament despite playing fewer fixtures than his rivals.

Warner has accumulated 375 runs in nine games at an average of 53.57 with four fifties. He has also maintained a healthy strike rate of 156.90.

Meanwhile, DC lost the game against CSK by 91 runs. After losing Bharat and Warner, Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh kept their innings going with a 36-run stand.

However, Marsh's scalp against Moeen Ali changed the dynamics of the run chase and the wickets kept falling in clumps.

The Capitals were all out for 110 and have lost their sixth game in the edition. In contrast, the Super Kings are out of the playoffs race despite winning four matches.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar