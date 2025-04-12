Delhi Capitals youngster’s inspiring post with Virat Kohli after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Abishek Porel shared an inspiring post featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran Virat Kohli. The post came after the two teams squared off in the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 10, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being put into bat, the hosts managed 163/7 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt (37 off 17) and Tim David (37* off 20 balls) being the top scorers. Meanwhile, Kohli chipped in with 22 off 14 balls.

Chasing 164, the Delhi Capitals faced early setbacks, losing four wickets for just 58 runs, including Abishek, who was dismissed for seven. However, local boy KL Rahul held his ground alongside Tristan Stubbs. The pair put together an unbeaten 111-run partnership off just 55 deliveries, steering DC to a six-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

Rahul was in sublime form, finishing unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls, which included seven fours and six sixes. Stubbs offered solid support, remaining not out on 38 from 23 deliveries.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 11, Abishek Porel shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring Virat Kohli. The post was captioned:

“Standing beside someone who’s inspired a generation to dream big and grind harder. He proves that success is built not just on talent, but on mindset, discipline, and the will to rise every time you fall.”

The Capitals have made a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning all four of their matches so far. With eight points, they currently sit second on the points table.

Abishek Porel was retained by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction

Abishek Porel made his IPL debut in the 2023 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring 33 runs in four matches. In the following season, the southpaw accumulated 327 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.70, including two fifties. He was then retained by the franchise for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

In the 2025 season, the 22-year-old has played four games, amassing 74 runs at an average of 24.66, with his highest score being an unbeaten 34.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More