DC's batting sensation shares a heartfelt post after meeting idol Virat Kohli amid IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma shared a heartfelt post on social media featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli. The gesture came a day after the two teams clashed in Match 24 of IPL 2025, held on Thursday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being sent in to bat, RCB posted 163/7 in their 20 overs, with Phil Salt (37 off 17 balls) and Tim David (37* off 20 balls) top-scoring, while Virat Kohli chipped in with 22 off 14 deliveries. In reply, Delhi Capitals didn’t have the best of starts, losing four wickets for just 58 runs on a tricky surface.

However, local hero KL Rahul held his ground and stitched together a brilliant, unbeaten 111-run partnership off just 55 balls with Tristan Stubbs (38* off 23) for the fifth wicket. The duo steered the Capitals to a six-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare. Rahul was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional knock of 93* off 53 balls, which included seven boundaries and six sixes.

A day after the clash, DC’s Ashutosh Sharma shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo with Virat Kohli from the match, alongside a nostalgic throwback of himself as a ball boy during the Delhi-born cricketer’s early days with Team India. He captioned the post:

“From boyball duties and boundary-line views to now playing against the same person I once looked up to. This journey wasn’t easy, but it’s proof that dreams, when chased with obsession, become destiny.”

Meanwhile, DC are second on the points table with eight points from four games, while RCB sit third with six points from five matches.

Ashutosh Sharma came into the limelight in IPL 2024

Ashutosh Sharma made his IPL debut in the 2024 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), where he quickly made a name for himself by scoring 189 runs across nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 167.25, including one half-century.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he was acquired by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 3.8 crore. He has continued his strong form this year, amassing 67 runs in two innings — highlighted by a match-winning, unbeaten 66 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

