KL Rahul vs Chris Gayle - Comparing their stats after 135 IPL matches

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has featured some of the biggest names in world cricket. While a few marquee players failed to leave a mark, others etched their names in the tournament's rich history with unforgettable performances.

One player who delivered several explosive innings and was always a delight to watch was former West Indies batter Chris Gayle. The southpaw played 142 matches in the IPL and remains one of the most dangerous batters to have ever graced the tournament.

In contrast, KL Rahul — who shared the dressing room with Gayle at both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) — has built his IPL reputation on consistency. Over the last few seasons, Rahul has been one of the most reliable performers, delivering across franchises with remarkable regularity.

On that note, in this article, we will compare their statistics after 135 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle after 135 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

KL Rahul made his IPL debut in the 2013 edition and has since featured in 135 matches, amassing 4,868 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs KL Rahul 135 126 4868 Chris Gayle 135 134 4833

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle played 142 matches during his IPL career (2009–2021), scoring 4,965 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96. His record includes 31 half-centuries and six centuries. In his first 135 IPL games, Gayle had accumulated 4,833 runs.

#2 Average and strike rate

KL Rahul boasts an average of 46.36 and a strike rate of 135.67 in his 135-game IPL career.

Player Matches Average Strike rate KL Rahul 135 46.36 135.67 Chris Gayle 135 40.61 149.81

On the other hand, Chris Gayle had an average of 40.61 and a strike rate of 149.81 after his first 135 IPL matches.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

KL Rahul has registered 39 half-centuries and four centuries in his 135-match IPL career. His highest score — an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls — came while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the 2020 season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score KL Rahul 135 39 4 132* Chris Gayle 135 31 6 175*

Meanwhile, in his first 135 IPL matches, Chris Gayle notched up 31 half-centuries and six centuries. His highest score — an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls — came while playing for RCB against the Pune Warriors India in the 2013 edition at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

KL Rahul has played 135 IPL matches, with his team emerging victorious in 67 of them. In these wins, the right-handed batter has scored 2,638 runs across 60 innings, averaging an impressive 59.95 with a strike rate of 145.26. His contributions include 21 half-centuries and three centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate KL Rahul 60 2638 59.95 145.26 Chris Gayle 65 3050 58.65 161.81

In comparison, Chris Gayle's team won 65 times in his first 135 IPL appearances. In those victories, the explosive left-hander amassed 3,050 runs across 65 innings, averaging 58.65 with a blistering strike rate of 161.81. His contributions included 18 half-centuries and six centuries.

