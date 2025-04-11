“This guy! Ufff” - Athiya Shetty’s passionate post for KL Rahul after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, wife of Delhi Capitals (DC) player KL Rahul, shared a heartfelt message following her husband's match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game happened on Thursday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Put in to bat, RCB posted a competitive total of 163/7 in their 20 overs, with Phil Salt (37 off 17) and Tim David (37* off 20) leading the scoring. For DC, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam claimed two wickets apiece, keeping the RCB batters in check.

In response, DC endured a shaky start, losing four wickets for just 58 runs. However, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs staged a strong, record-breaking recovery. Rahul reached his half-century in 37 balls and then anchored the chase with a sublime unbeaten 93 off 53 deliveries, featuring seven fours and six sixes. Stubbs chipped in with a crucial 38* off 23 balls as Delhi sealed a six-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty, shared a heartfelt message following his match-winning knock. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture and wrote:

“This guy! Ufff."

Athiya Shetty’s passionate post for KL Rahul (Image via Instagram-@athiyashetty)

This victory marked Delhi Capitals’ fourth consecutive win of the season, placing them second on the points table with eight points from four matches.

“It was a slightly tricky wicket” - KL Rahul reflects on his game-changing knock against RCB

KL Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 93 off 53 deliveries guided the Delhi Capitals (DC) to a win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). During the post-game presentation, while accepting his Player of the Match award, the Karnataka batter acknowledged that the pitch was tricky, but he knew it better than anyone else as it was his home ground. He said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It was a slightly tricky wicket but what helped me was being behind the stumps for 20 overs, watching how the wicket played. The ball sat in the wicket but it was consistent throughout, it was one-paced. I knew what my shots are, wanted to get off to a good start, and then assess it accordingly. This is my ground, my home, I know this (ground) better than anyone else.”

Next up, DC will face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

