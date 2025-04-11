Mumbai Indians pacer banned from PSL for one year for withdrawing after being picked at draft

South African pacer Corbin Bosch has received a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for withdrawing from the tournament's 2025 edition. The right-arm pacer was picked by Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL draft. However, he signed a contract with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams.

Since the PSL is clashing with the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, Bosch had to withdraw from the Pakistani tournament and has been banned from the 2026 edition as a result.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have also served him legal notice, alleging breach of contract. In a statement released by the PCB, the 30-year-old apologised to fans and accepted the ban from the board. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL, and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community. I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions, and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL."

"This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."

The all-rounder has played in 86 T20s so far, picking up 59 scalps at 32.66 with a solitary four-wicket haul. Bosch is yet to play a game for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, but gained some recognition when he took a sensational catch as a substitute fielder to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant.

Peshawar Zalmi, who had picked the Proteas cricketer in the draft, are yet to sign a replacement.

PSL 10 to begin on April 11

Captains pose with tournament's CEO and the trophy. (Image Credits: PSL X)

The 10th edition of the PSL is all set to begin on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United set to face the Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. The city will also stage the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Islamabad, captained by Shadab Khan, won their third title last year, defeating the Multan Sultans by two wickets in the final. The final for the 2025 edition will take place on May 18.

