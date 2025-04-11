"This is my ground, this is my home" - KL Rahul says he knows M Chinnaswamy Stadium better than anybody else after 93* vs RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper KL Rahul reminded fans that he is a Karnataka boy during the post-match presentation ceremony of the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 10. After winning the 'Man of the Match' award for his unbeaten 93-run knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rahul said he knew the M Chinnaswamy Stadium better than anybody else.

Rahul hails from Karnataka, and he has represented the state in domestic cricket for over a decade. Plus, he even played a few IPL seasons for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Thus, when the Delhi Capitals were down to 30/3 in the powerplay while chasing 164 against RCB in Bengaluru, KL Rahul brought all his experience to the fore. Here's what he said at the post-match presentation, as DC beat RCB by six wickets (via iplt20.com):

"This is my ground, this is my home. I know this better than anybody else. So, yeah, I enjoyed playing here."

Rahul smacked seven fours and six sixes during his entertaining knock of 93* from 53 balls. The right-handed batter won the awards for Most Fours, Most Sixes, and Most Fantasy Points in the game as well.

"It was a slightly tricky wicket" - KL Rahul on M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch

When asked to share his thoughts on the pitch offered for the match between DC and RCB, KL Rahul said it was 'tricky.' He mentioned that keeping for DC in the first innings helped him understand the pitch better.

"It was a slightly tricky wicket, but I think what helped me is being behind the stumps for 20 overs, watching how the wicket played. From wicketkeeping, I figured it out the ball sat in a little bit, but it was consistent throughout. It wasn't two-paced," Rahul said (via iplt20.com).

Rahul's half-century helped DC record their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2025. The Capitals continue to be the only undefeated franchise this season.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More