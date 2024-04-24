Delhi rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the DC vs GT match in IPL 2024?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 24.

Gujarat have had a mixed campaign so far this season. They have won and lost four matches apiece and find themselves in the sixth spot in the points table. GT defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game and will look to maintain their winning streak.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have had a dismal run in IPL 2024 so far. They find themselves third from bottom in the standings with six points from eight matches. DC have won three and lost five, and will possibly have to win every game from hereon to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four.

Thus, Wednesday's game is of the utmost importance for both teams. Fans are also expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers tonight. However, they need to carry their umbrellas and raincoats to protect themselves from rain.

DC witnessed some sudden showers on Tuesday after a long dry spell. While it has brought down the temperatures and given people in the city some relief, fans who are scheduled to travel to the stadium today will certainly be unhappy.

Although there is no rainfall in the forecast, according to Accuweather, there could be a few delays in the game, as it halted the practice session last night.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be around 32-32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be in the 30s.

"There are still a lot of things to learn for Jake Fraser-McGurk" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting

Young DC batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has taken the IPL by storm only in two games. He has smashed two breathtaking half-centuries in only three games.

Praising the Aussie cricketer, Ricky Ponting said that Fraser-McGurk is still an unfinished product and this IPL season will be a learning curve for him.

"There are still a lot of things to learn for Jake Fraser-McGurk," Ponting told reporters. "He isn't a finished product and there is no better place to learn than the IPL. He needs to make it big like [Yashasvi] Jaiswal last night. He is a terrific kid; I like the way he is learning.

"We aren't stopping him from doing the things he wants to do but we are also trying to make him learn a few things on the run," he added.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has amassed 140 runs in three games at an average of 46.67 and a strike rate of almost 225.

