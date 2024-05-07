Delhi rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the DC vs RR match in IPL 2024?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The two teams met each other earlier this season, where the Royals emerged victorious by seven wickets.

RR are placed second in the standings with 16 points, including eight wins from 10 matches. An inferior net run rate separates them from table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, who have 16 points from 11 games.

DC, on the other hand, found their mojo after a few defeats early in the season. They currently sit sixth in the table with 10 points from 11 games. They are coming off a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two teams met each other earlier this season, where the Royals prevailed over the Capitals by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Batting first, RR banked on an unbeaten 45-ball 85 to post 185/5 in their 20 overs. The Royals successfully defended the total, thanks to two-wicket hauls from Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan will look to complete a double over DC, while the latter will be keen to continue their rejuvenated form late in IPL 2024. Thus, a cracking contest beckons fans in Delhi tonight.

Speaking of the weather, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday. There will be mostly clear skies, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

However, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging around the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

"If we can play our best cricket for 40 overs, then I'll guarantee we'll be hard to beat" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting

The Delhi Capitals have struggled this season due to a lack of consistency. However, on their day, they have been a difficult team to beat. DC head coach Ricky Ponting reiterated the same, saying that they will be a difficult team to beat if they can play good cricket for 40 overs.

"We know that we are coming up against a very good Rajasthan side, but we know if we play our best cricket, as we have seen in the tournament so far, if we can play our best cricket for 40 overs, then I'll guarantee we'll be hard to beat. It doesn't matter who we play or where we play them, we know we can beat anybody," Ponting told reporters.

Can the Delhi Capitals beat the Rajasthan Royals tonight? Let us know in the comments.

