Dharamsala rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2024?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. Both teams are on the brink of elimination and will have to win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RCB are seventh in the points table with only four wins from 11 matches, while PBKS find themselves in eighth spot. The two teams are only separated by net run rate (NRR).

Punjab and Bengaluru met earlier this season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the sixth match of IPL 2024. Batting first, PBKS managed to post 176/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a late cameo from Shashank Singh. In reply, the Royal Challengers chased down the total with four balls to spare, riding on Virat Kohli's 77-run knock.

RCB, who are on a three-game winning streak, will look to complete a double over PBKS. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to return the favor tonight, thus, a cracking contest beckons fans in Dharamsala.

According to Accuweather, there is no forecast for rain on Thursday evening in Dharamsala. There will be intermittent clouds in scatters, but it will unlikely cause any rain to interrupt the game. Moreover, the conditions will be pleasant, with temperatures ranging below 20 degrees Celsius.

"We will assess him when we get to Delhi" - Brad Haddin confirms PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan's unavailability for RCB clash

Punjab Kings' assistant coach Brad Haddin confirmed that skipper Shikhar Dhawan will not be available for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru game. He said that they will assess the veteran batter's fitness ahead of the Delhi Capitals game and take a decision.

"We go to Delhi after this [RCB game] for a couple of days, before we go to our next game in Guwahati [against Royals on May 15], and Shikhar will be assessed. Hopefully, we can have some more positive news on the last couple of [league phase] games but we will assess him when we get to Delhi," Haddin told reporters.

Dhawan copped a shoulder injury while fielding against the SunRisers Hyderabad at home on April 9. He has been out of action since then, with Punjab missing him badly.

