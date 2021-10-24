DHL Express India supports blind women’s cricket through ‘Six for a Cause’ initiative 

DHL Express India partnered with the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Mumbai Indians for the 14th edition of the tournament. The #TheTeamBehindTheTeam gained a lot of attention during IPL phase 1, and the same trend continued in the phase 2 of the league.

The Mumbai Indians entertained the fans with their big-hitting batters smashing some big ones in the middle. DHL Express India, as part of its ‘Six for a Cause’ campaign donated INR 20,000 for every six hit by a Mumbai Indians batter in the 2021 IPL season. These funds were donated to an NGO called Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled to support the blind women’s cricket team.

To involve all fans in the mix as well, DHL launched a customized filter on Instagram.

The ‘Six for a Cause’ filter involved the fans in this initiative as well. For every 25 pictures posted with this filter, DHL Express India donated additional INR 5,000 to Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled towards the cause.

Through this initiative, DHL Express India, the Principal Sponsors and Official Logistics Partners for the Mumbai Indians, ensured that fans were cheering for each maximum not just for the six runs scored for the team but for so much more.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hit the highest number of sixes in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians finished fifth in the IPL 2021 points table, narrowly missing out a place in the playoffs. However, fans at home enjoyed their matches because of the big hits that they got to witness.

Also Read

The likes of Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya were present in MI’s squad this year. Sharma ended with the most number of sixes (14), living up to his nickname of ‘Hitman.’ In all, Rohit’s 14 shots led to a donation of INR 280,000.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal