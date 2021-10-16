"Dhoni already switched caps from CSK skipper to Team India mentor; we will celebrate after he returns to India" - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently revealed that the team would not celebrate their IPL 2021 win without skipper MS Dhoni. He disclosed that they would wait until Dhoni returns to India after the culmination of the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

After clinching his fourth IPL trophy as CSK skipper, MS Dhoni will now take over his responsibilities as a mentor for Team India at the T20 World Cup. Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up about the team's celebration plans and stated they would have a get-together once Dhoni was back in India. He said:

"We shall wait for the skipper to return to India. We shall happily wait as there can be no celebrations without MS. He has already switched caps from CSK skipper to Team India mentor, so we shall have a small get together once he returns to India after the T20 World Cup."

The T20 World Cup will commence on October 17 with the qualifiers round. The top-ranked teams will play practice matches during this time. After that, the super-12 stage will kick-start from October 23. Dubai will host the final of the tournament on November 14, so MS Dhoni will most probably return to India in mid-November.

I would love to thank the fans for their support: MS Dhoni

Speaking at the post-match conference after the victory in the IPL 2021 final, MS Dhoni thanked all CSK fans for their unwavering support and love over the years. He hoped that they would come back to India next season and play in front of their ardent fans in the Chepauk. Acknowledging fans' love, Dhoni said:

"I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully we will come back to play for the Chennai fans next year."

MS Dhoni did confirm that he is not yet done with his playing career but said he would do what is in the best interest of the team going forward. It will be interesting to see if CSK retains him at the upcoming mega auction.

