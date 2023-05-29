"Dhoni deserves to win but CSK?" - Fans slam and troll Chennai Super Kings for horrific fielding in the IPL 2023 final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an off-day in the field in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT), conceding a mammoth 214 runs in their 20 overs. The pitch in Ahmedabad was an absolute belter, but the Super Kings made things worse for themselves with some ordinary fielding.

Dropped catches, fumbles in the field, etc. cost those extra runs and apart from a lighting-fast stumping from MS Dhoni, the CSK fans didn't have much to talk about in the first innings.

Fans on Twitter slammed the Chennai Super Kings for their poor fielding in such a big game. Here are some of the reactions:

Shweツ @shwetasensei

#GTvsCSK Dhoni deserves to win but CSK?

This is a horrendous fielding performance in the final. How are they botlling this

If fielding performance is the parameter, the ten players on the field should retire before Dhoni. What a poor performance by CSK!

Abhiramy✨ @rohitspullshot_

WHAT IS THIS FIELDING!!!!!! There's this one time I support y'all wholeheartedly and you do this???

WHAT IS THIS FIELDING!!!!!! There's this one time I support y'all wholeheartedly and you do this???

Even MI didn't get on my nerves THIS much. 🙄 WHAT ARE Y'ALL UP TO TODAY, CSK????????

Our fielding is pathetic. From faf, raina, bravo and etc to these guys bar Jaddu

Theekshana when it's not about making arrows during fielding

Worst CSK fielding performance of all time especially considering the context of this game.

GT set CSK a daunting target of 215 in IPL 2023 final

MS Dhoni opted to bowl first in the final and it could have been a great decision had Chennai held onto their chances. Shubman Gill flicked a ball off his hips straight to square leg, but Deepak Chahar dropped an absolute dolly and that was a huge let-off for the Titans.

Gill exploded alongside Wriddhiman Saha and GT recorded the highest powerplay score in an IPL final. Although Gill was dismissed for 39, Saha ensured that GT didn't lose much of the momentum they had. While Sai Sudharsan settled himself in, Saha continued to score boundaries at regular intervals.

The young southpaw then went absolutely berserk and took down Matheesha Pathirana and the other CSK bowlers. His stellar 96 off just 47 balls and a handy cameo from Hardik Pandya helped GT post a mammoth total of 214/4 in their 20 overs.

Had the Chennai Super Kings fielded better, they could have restricted GT to a score below the 200-run mark. They are 4/0 at the time of writing in 0.3 overs as rain has interrupted play. GT will be declared winners if no more play is possible.

