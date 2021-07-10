"Dhoni - Raina friendship is more one-sided than mine and her friendship"- Fans troll Raina for his statement about linking his IPL retirement with that of MS Dhoni

After retiring from international cricket on the same day as MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina has now hinted that he might do the same in the IPL as well. The southpaw made a startling statement on the topic and shocked Indian cricket fans. In an interview, Raina said:

"If Dhoni doesn’t play the IPL next year, then I will also not play. We have played together since 2008. And, if we win the IPL this year, I will convince him to play the next season as well.”

During the interview with News24, Raina also spoke about Virat Kohli's captaincy and India's chances at the upcoming ICC tournaments. He said:

"Virat Kohli is the number 1 batsman in the world, his record is so good, achieved a lot, we have to give time to him for winning ICC tournaments, three WCs are coming in three years. He has the ability to do well and win trophy for India."

"If Dhoni doesn't play next IPL season then I will Also not play from next IPL Season" - Suresh Raina @MSDhoni • #MSDhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/9poEpTAy4o — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) July 9, 2021

Raina's statement about a potential IPL retirement was not well received by many Indian cricket enthusiasts. Fans turned to Twitter to express their disappointment over CSK's vice-captain's comments about his IPL retirement.

One user trolled Raina, saying he was in a one-sided friendship with MS Dhoni. Others referenced the balcony incident from IPL 2020, saying MS Dhoni did not even share a balcony with the left-handed batsman.

Raina, 34, is six years younger than Dhoni. His decision to potentially follow the legendary wicket-keeper into retirement next year was met with criticism and jokes alike. Here are some of the reactions:

Dhoni is 40 years old he can retire but Raina is just 34. This is not a friendship, this is stupidity. Please play few more years in IPL @ImRaina — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 9, 2021

So if Dhoni has a constipation then Raina shouldn't go to loo too!

Bc kuch bhi😏 — Not your Buddy (@NotyourBuddy9) July 9, 2021

Get a life suresh raina sab . https://t.co/OaXPeLUXwA — 𝒯𝓎𝓈𝑜𝓃 (@JackShephard00) July 9, 2021

Dhoni - Raina friendship is more

One sided than mine and her friendship 😭

I mean dhoni didn't even share

Balcony with Raina and Look what Raina is doing for him✍️😬 — Anand . (@TheAKT27) July 9, 2021

Raina fans right now : pic.twitter.com/wW1fUdIDyd — rainavideoedits (@rainavideoedits) July 9, 2021

If Dhoni divorces his wife, will Raina do the same? 👍🏻 — Aaryan Jeengar (@AaryanJeengar) July 9, 2021

Sometimes it seems foolishness... I'm forever ms fan... But time changes everything... Need to accept it... But still raina has so much cricket left in him... — Anilkumar_mutyala (@ianilkumarM) July 9, 2021

@ImRaina stop living your life being a shadow of others.. create your own aura man... You are nothing less less than dhoni man..

I am your big fan but if you continue behaveing like a sycophant and dog of Dhoni...then it will be a disrespect of your fans. #Raina #SureshRaina https://t.co/Z9pOxBfblZ — Warrior NG🇮🇳 (@WarriorNG1) July 9, 2021

This is some serious level of stupidity from Raina

He would've easily earned 30-40 crores by playing 3-4 more seasons

I really hope some of his good friends like @IrfanPathan , @harbhajan_singh , @ashwinravi99 stop him 😣 — Manas (@manas__3) July 9, 2021

While trying to please Dhoni, Raina just trying to lose his respect and becoming chamcha 😅 — Maharaj Patil (@IamViruLover) July 9, 2021

Raina be like : If dhoni dies I will also die on same day 🤣 — Nani (@DarlingFanNani) July 9, 2021

Hope @ChennaiIPL have arranged balcony for Suresh raina this time! — #StayHomeStaySafe 😷 (@Awesome__Azeem) July 9, 2021

According to Raina : 😂🤧 pic.twitter.com/XtaeBErNHt — × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) July 9, 2021

Many fans hail Raina's friendship with Dhoni on Twitter

Among the memes, some of the Twitterati took the statement in a positive way and were in awe of Raina's unconditional friendship with Dhoni. They commended the 34-year-old's decision by supporting him and paid tribute to his relationship with the CSK skipper. Raina's fans decoded his statements properly and reasoned that CSK's "Chinna Thala" would mentor upcoming players from UP and J&K whenever he decides to hang up his boots.

Watch the whole interview before making fun of Raina. He has made it clear that he will not play without MS, will persuade him to play one more season, will mentor domestic talents particularly from UP and J&K after hanging his boots. — Buññy jãgã (@Jagadee00361047) July 9, 2021

Dhoni fans: Worried if dhoni is going to retire.



Raina fans: Also worried if dhoni is going to retire. pic.twitter.com/8Ax2vy6p33 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) July 9, 2021

Money is not everything specially for someone like raina who got immense success in his carrer . https://t.co/u9vqDeb8OE — Nischal 💛💙 (@SlowerOne_) July 9, 2021

I typed best jodi on and off the field my keyboard automatically corrected ' raina - dhoni ". — Chiku (@KohliisGoat) July 9, 2021

Raina always special in cricket history

He won heart's with his behaviour and words, speeches — rohith Varma Thallapalli (kattappa of congress) (@ROHITHVARMAT) July 9, 2021

" I'll convince @MSDhoni to Play next year IPL if #CSK wins Trophy this year "



- Suresh Raina 💛 pic.twitter.com/nCqxJWDjT8 — DHONI Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) July 9, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra