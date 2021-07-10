"Dhoni - Raina friendship is more one-sided than mine and her friendship"- Fans troll Raina for his statement about linking his IPL retirement with that of MS Dhoni

After retiring from international cricket on the same day as MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina has now hinted that he might do the same in the IPL as well. The southpaw made a startling statement on the topic and shocked Indian cricket fans. In an interview, Raina said:
"If Dhoni doesn’t play the IPL next year, then I will also not play. We have played together since 2008. And, if we win the IPL this year, I will convince him to play the next season as well.”
During the interview with News24, Raina also spoke about Virat Kohli's captaincy and India's chances at the upcoming ICC tournaments. He said:
"Virat Kohli is the number 1 batsman in the world, his record is so good, achieved a lot, we have to give time to him for winning ICC tournaments, three WCs are coming in three years. He has the ability to do well and win trophy for India."
Raina's statement about a potential IPL retirement was not well received by many Indian cricket enthusiasts. Fans turned to Twitter to express their disappointment over CSK's vice-captain's comments about his IPL retirement.
One user trolled Raina, saying he was in a one-sided friendship with MS Dhoni. Others referenced the balcony incident from IPL 2020, saying MS Dhoni did not even share a balcony with the left-handed batsman.
Raina, 34, is six years younger than Dhoni. His decision to potentially follow the legendary wicket-keeper into retirement next year was met with criticism and jokes alike. Here are some of the reactions:
Many fans hail Raina's friendship with Dhoni on Twitter
Among the memes, some of the Twitterati took the statement in a positive way and were in awe of Raina's unconditional friendship with Dhoni. They commended the 34-year-old's decision by supporting him and paid tribute to his relationship with the CSK skipper. Raina's fans decoded his statements properly and reasoned that CSK's "Chinna Thala" would mentor upcoming players from UP and J&K whenever he decides to hang up his boots.