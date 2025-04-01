Digvesh Rathi brings out Kesrick Williams' notebook sendoff after dismissing Priyansh Arya in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Digvesh Rathi was absolutely pumped after dismissing Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya in their IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1. The leg-spinner celebrated the batter's dismissal in an unusual manner.

Arya, who smashed a quick-fire 47 off 23 balls on his PBKS debut against the Gujarat Titans (GT), walked back for just eight runs off nine deliveries against the Lucknow Super Giants. As a result, Punjab lost their opening wicket for 26.

The dismissal came in the third over of PBKS’ run chase. Rathi bowled a short delivery outside off and Arya went for a pull shot, but poor footwork resulted in a top edge. Shardul Thakur settled underneath at mid-on to take a safe catch. Rathi copied West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams with a trademark notebook sendoff. The umpire immediately warned the spinner about his celebration.

LSG set a 172-run target for PBKS in the IPL 2025 encounter

A couple of 40s from Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni helped LSG post 171/7 in their first home game of the IPL 2025 season. Pooran hit 44 runs off 30 balls, comprising two maximums and five boundaries. Badoni smashed 41 off 33 deliveries, hitting three sixes and one boundary. Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Abdul Samad also chipped in with 28 (18), 19 (18), and 27 (12), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for Punjab, returning with figures of 3/43 in his four overs. Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, PBKS were 99/1 after nine overs at the time of writing, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh at the crease.

Punjab are coming on the back of an 11-run win against GT in their season opener in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the Super Giants beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing in Hyderabad.

Follow the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

