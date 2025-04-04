Digvesh Rathi repeats notebook sendoff again in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match despite being penalized in his last outing [Watch]

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)’s new bowling sensation Digvesh Rathi repeated his notebook send-off in IPL 2025. This time, he did it against Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4. The leg-spinner repeated it despite being penalized for his similar celebrations against Punjab Kings (PBKS)’ Priyansh Arya in the previous game at the same venue.

After breaking a 69-run stand for the third wicket, Rathi couldn’t stop himself from celebrating bluntly against Dhir. The latter perished for 46 runs off 24 balls, comprising three maximums and four boundaries. He delivered for MI after being promoted to No.3.

Meanwhile, the dismissal came in the ninth over of MI’s run chase. Rathi bowled a good length ball outside off, and Dhir tried to flick it but missed it altogether. The ball skidded after pitching before crashing into the off stump. Following the wicket, Rathi brought out the notebook celebrations despite being stopped mid-way by the on-field umpires in the last match.

Watch the video below:

Digvesh Rathi has been excellent with the ball for the Super Giants in his first few games. He bagged five wickets in his first three games, barring the ongoing match. The Delhi-born spinner was bought by LSG for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Digvesh Rathi incurred 25 percent match fees in his previous IPL game

Digvesh Rathi incurred a 25 percent match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct in his last outing against PBKS. In a statement, IPL wrote on their official site:

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 25 percent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday.”

“Digvesh Singh admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” they added.

As far as the match is concerned, MI were 140/3 after 14.3 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease.

Follow the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

