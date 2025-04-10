"Dimag se to paidal hai"  - Virender Sehwag takes brutal dig at Indian community during IPL 2025 commentary [Watch]

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has come under the scanner for taking a dig at the Indian community amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The 46-year-old labeled the Jat community as 'dimag se paidal' on Haryanvi commentary during the league match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 8.

He remarked that the people of the Jat community have a difference in language based on regions, but they are all the same, intelligence-wise. Here's what Sehwag said while being on air:

"UP ke Jat alag hai, Haryana ke alag hai, Rajasthan ke alag hai; bhasha ka alag-alag farak hai, par hai to Jat, dimag se to paidal hai [Jats from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan are different; there is a difference of language, but they are Jat after all, their lack intelligence]."

It is worth mentioning that Virender Sehwag himself is from the Jat community. While he may have made the comments jokingly, he received backlash on social media for the statement.

"Teach him some decency" - Fans upset with Virender Sehwag's remarks on Jat community

Several expressed their displeasure over Virender Sehwag's controversial comments on the Jat community. Here are some of the reactions to the ex-cricketer's statement:

"He is calling entire jat communication mentally challenged retard slow low iq people. @Jatassociation teach him some decency," wrote a fan.

"Bhai pedal dimag to aapka bhi lag Raha hai, joking is one thing but making your own hardworking society look down shows your thinking towards the community. Desi bone te koi jaat na ho jata," commented a fan.

"This not acceptable," remarked another.

"Ab gya ye. Sorry sorry krta firega," chimed in yet another.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag retired from all forms of cricket on October 20, 2015. He finished his career with 16,892 runs across 431 innings in international cricket. He was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and the Men in Blue's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team.

