Create

"Dinesh Karthik is a full-time commentator and part-time cricketer" - Twitter trolls RCB's Dinesh Karthik after yet another failure in IPL 2023

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 20, 2023 18:17 IST
Dinesh Karthik continued his misery with the bat against PBKS
Dinesh Karthik continued his misery with the bat against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (DK) endured another tough outing as he made just seven from five balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

Coming in at 137-2 in the 17th over, DK was expected to provide the finishing touches to the innings but ended up with another low score. After a magnificent showing in last year's IPL, Karthik has had a torrid time this season, scoring just 45 runs at an average of 9 in six matches.

Earlier in the season, DK set a dubious record for the highest number of ducks in IPL history (15) when he was dismissed for a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals.

Fans were fuming after Karthik failed again, with many asking him to return to the commentary box. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Dinesh Karthik in this IPL 2023 be like 😅#RCBvsPBKS #IPL2O23 #DK https://t.co/iXMKyWgBsz
#RCBvsPBKS Fumbling in BLR to cost a win, bumbling in Mohali with bat, this over-the-hill @DineshKarthik.Sack him for @FinnAllen32 Else, remain an eternal "Challenger", @RCBTweets The biggest passenger of the 6 passengers in team #RCB. Foolish batting, with DK the icing.
DK - Ek Finish - er #RCBvsPBKS #dineshkarthik https://t.co/XFsn8W9QP8
@lav_narayanan Dinesh karthik is a full time commentator and part-time cricketer
#RCBvsPBKS #PBKSvRCB #IPL2O23 #DineshKarthik Dinesh Karthik waiting for Commentary call https://t.co/EJkBWBsBUv
Dinesh Karthik will soon return to the commentary box. #PBKSvsRCB
@DineshKarthik please stop playing in #IPL2O23 understand you are done for the game.
Its time for Dinesh Karthik to retire from #IPL @DineshKarthik you had your chunk of fame in Cricket. Now get back to temporary commentary. #IPL2023 #RCBvPBKS
I have said it earlier and will say it again Dinesh Karthik is the biggest fraud to dawn an Indian jersey, following his miserable career he shouldn't even be allowed near the commentary box or ever give his opinion let alone playing him in the team#DK #dineshkarthik #RCBvsPBKS
Dinesh Karthik😢 #IPL2O23 #PBKSvRCB #PBKSvRCB #RCBvPBKS #RCBvsPBKS #RCB #DineshKarthik https://t.co/jqrH8S43fF
As usual, DK disappointing you again! The falsely hyped player. #DineshKarthik #RCBvPBKS #IPL2023 #RoyalChallengersBangalore twitter.com/notusingitdail…
@mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik : Cannot make runs Cannot do proper wicket keepingCannot do captaincy Most useless player of IPL2023
Time for Dinesh Karthik to head back to Poes garden and chill in life. Cricket is not him anymore.
At this moment even Shivam Dube is better than Dinesh Karthik.
DK No offence but ho gaya Bhai. The commentary box is missing you and you will perform better there. #PBKSvRCB #dineshkarthik #CricketTwitter
Dinesh Karthik hasn't been the same since RCB fans compared him with MS Dhoni.
#RCBvsPBKS Hats off to stupid selectors, coach, captain who selected #Dineshkarthik in t20 worlcup against #Sanjusamson.And hats off to stupid @KKRiders board for picking Karthik in auction n later making him captain of #KKR.All r high on sumthing special.

RCB have been inconsistent this season, winning just two of their five games. Having made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, the side will have an uphill battle to qualify this year given their slow start.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today so he'll be playing as an Impact Player" - RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the toss

Virat Kohli was back as RCB captain against PBKS.
Virat Kohli was back as RCB captain against PBKS.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was back at the helm for the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Despite regular skipper Faf du Plessis being named in the playing XI, Kohli confirmed that he would likely be substituted during the fielding innings due to a rib injury suffered in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said:

Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game.
"Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament.

In his first match as captain of RCB since the 2021 season, Kohli scored a classy 59 off 47 deliveries, while Faf scored a sublime 84 off 56 deliveries. After being asked to bat by PBKS skipper Sam Curran, openers Virat and Faf, got the team off to a great start with a partnership of 137 from 97 balls.

Despite a mini-collapse from the middle order, the team ended at 174-4 in their 20 overs on a dry, two-paced pitch.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...