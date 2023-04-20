Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (DK) endured another tough outing as he made just seven from five balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

Coming in at 137-2 in the 17th over, DK was expected to provide the finishing touches to the innings but ended up with another low score. After a magnificent showing in last year's IPL, Karthik has had a torrid time this season, scoring just 45 runs at an average of 9 in six matches.

Earlier in the season, DK set a dubious record for the highest number of ducks in IPL history (15) when he was dismissed for a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals.

Fans were fuming after Karthik failed again, with many asking him to return to the commentary box. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Foolish batting, with DK the icing. #RCB vsPBKSFumbling in BLR to cost a win, bumbling in Mohali with bat, this over-the-hill @DineshKarthik Sack him for @FinnAllen32 Else, remain an eternal "Challenger", @RCBTweets The biggest passenger of the 6 passengers in team #RCB Foolish batting, with DK the icing. #RCBvsPBKS Fumbling in BLR to cost a win, bumbling in Mohali with bat, this over-the-hill @DineshKarthik.Sack him for @FinnAllen32 Else, remain an eternal "Challenger", @RCBTweets The biggest passenger of the 6 passengers in team #RCB. Foolish batting, with DK the icing.

Arjun Dev @Arjundev33 @lav_narayanan Dinesh karthik is a full time commentator and part-time cricketer @lav_narayanan Dinesh karthik is a full time commentator and part-time cricketer

Shahez @GasHoles Its time for Dinesh Karthik to retire from #IPL @DineshKarthik you had your chunk of fame in Cricket. Now get back to temporary commentary. #IPL 2023 #RCBvPBKS Its time for Dinesh Karthik to retire from #IPL @DineshKarthik you had your chunk of fame in Cricket. Now get back to temporary commentary. #IPL2023 #RCBvPBKS

#DK #dineshkarthik #RCBvsPBKS I have said it earlier and will say it again Dinesh Karthik is the biggest fraud to dawn an Indian jersey, following his miserable career he shouldn't even be allowed near the commentary box or ever give his opinion let alone playing him in the team I have said it earlier and will say it again Dinesh Karthik is the biggest fraud to dawn an Indian jersey, following his miserable career he shouldn't even be allowed near the commentary box or ever give his opinion let alone playing him in the team#DK #dineshkarthik #RCBvsPBKS

Most useless player of IPL2023 @mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik :Cannot make runsCannot do proper wicket keepingCannot do captaincyMost useless player of IPL2023 @mufaddal_vohra Dinesh Karthik : Cannot make runs Cannot do proper wicket keepingCannot do captaincy Most useless player of IPL2023

Ashwin Kumar @ashwin_kumarV Time for Dinesh Karthik to head back to Poes garden and chill in life. Cricket is not him anymore. Time for Dinesh Karthik to head back to Poes garden and chill in life. Cricket is not him anymore.

Mayur Jain @MAYUR448 At this moment even Shivam Dube is better than Dinesh Karthik. At this moment even Shivam Dube is better than Dinesh Karthik.

#PBKSvRCB #dineshkarthik #CricketTwitter DK No offence but ho gaya Bhai.The commentary box is missing you and you will perform better there. DK No offence but ho gaya Bhai. The commentary box is missing you and you will perform better there. #PBKSvRCB #dineshkarthik #CricketTwitter

• @YashCSK_ Dinesh Karthik hasn't been the same since RCB fans compared him with MS Dhoni. Dinesh Karthik hasn't been the same since RCB fans compared him with MS Dhoni.

All r high on sumthing special. Hats off to stupid selectors, coach, captain who selected #Dineshkarthik in t20 worlcup against #Sanjusamson And hats off to stupid @KKRiders board for picking Karthik in auction n later making him captain of #KKR All r high on sumthing special. #RCBvsPBKS Hats off to stupid selectors, coach, captain who selected #Dineshkarthik in t20 worlcup against #Sanjusamson.And hats off to stupid @KKRiders board for picking Karthik in auction n later making him captain of #KKR.All r high on sumthing special.

RCB have been inconsistent this season, winning just two of their five games. Having made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, the side will have an uphill battle to qualify this year given their slow start.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today so he'll be playing as an Impact Player" - RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the toss

Virat Kohli was back as RCB captain against PBKS.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was back at the helm for the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Despite regular skipper Faf du Plessis being named in the playing XI, Kohli confirmed that he would likely be substituted during the fielding innings due to a rib injury suffered in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said:

Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game.

"Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament.

In his first match as captain of RCB since the 2021 season, Kohli scored a classy 59 off 47 deliveries, while Faf scored a sublime 84 off 56 deliveries. After being asked to bat by PBKS skipper Sam Curran, openers Virat and Faf, got the team off to a great start with a partnership of 137 from 97 balls.

Despite a mini-collapse from the middle order, the team ended at 174-4 in their 20 overs on a dry, two-paced pitch.

