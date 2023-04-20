Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (DK) endured another tough outing as he made just seven from five balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.
Coming in at 137-2 in the 17th over, DK was expected to provide the finishing touches to the innings but ended up with another low score. After a magnificent showing in last year's IPL, Karthik has had a torrid time this season, scoring just 45 runs at an average of 9 in six matches.
Earlier in the season, DK set a dubious record for the highest number of ducks in IPL history (15) when he was dismissed for a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals.
RCB have been inconsistent this season, winning just two of their five games. Having made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, the side will have an uphill battle to qualify this year given their slow start.
"Faf potentially can't be fielding today so he'll be playing as an Impact Player" - RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the toss
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was back at the helm for the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.
Despite regular skipper Faf du Plessis being named in the playing XI, Kohli confirmed that he would likely be substituted during the fielding innings due to a rib injury suffered in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.
Speaking at the toss, Kohli said:
Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game.
"Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament.
In his first match as captain of RCB since the 2021 season, Kohli scored a classy 59 off 47 deliveries, while Faf scored a sublime 84 off 56 deliveries. After being asked to bat by PBKS skipper Sam Curran, openers Virat and Faf, got the team off to a great start with a partnership of 137 from 97 balls.
Despite a mini-collapse from the middle order, the team ended at 174-4 in their 20 overs on a dry, two-paced pitch.
