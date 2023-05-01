"Dinesh Karthik could not prove even once that team can rely on him"- Former Indian cricketer slams RCB's inconsistent batting in IPL 2023

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will need to find a solution to their over-dependence on star batters Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and skipper Faf du Plessis.

RCB faced defeat in their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they couldn't chase a target of 201 on their home ground. Pathan feels the likes of Dinesh Karthik have proven to be unreliable and opined that the team need to find a solution before it's too late.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about RCB's batting:

"RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror. Their middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. The management will have to fix this loophole in their batting."

RCB announce Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey

Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting woes could have a rather interesting solution with them having replaced the injured David Willey with Kedar Jadhav. The veteran Indian all-rounder was a part of the Marathi commentary team for Jio Cinema, but will now be in action in the IPL 2023 season.

Jadhav has had some underwhelming campaigns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but showed great form for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy last season.

Just like no one saw Ajinkya Rahane's sensational comeback for CSK, Jadhav could prove to be the missing piece of Bangalore's batting jigsaw. There's no substitute to experience and Jadhav has that in abundance. It will be interesting to see if he is put in the team straightaway against the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1.

