Dinesh Karthik shares hilarious reaction to T20 World Cup memes after his sizzling start to IPL 2024 for RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Dinesh Karthik has had a fantastic start to the IPL 2024 season with two impactful performances from two games. He hit a match-winning 28 off just 10 balls and took Bengaluru over the line against the Punjab Kings on Monday, March 25.

Karthik had made an inspired comeback to the Indian team after a terrific IPL 2022 as a finisher. He had scored 330 runs in 16 games at a fantastic strike rate of 183.33 as RCB reached the playoffs.

With India not yet having a nailed-on wicketkeeping option for the T20 World Cup to be played in June later this year, fans have started to make memes on Dinesh Karthik potentially scripting another fairytale comeback to the Indian team.

Karthik took to social media and cheekily claimed that he was having a laugh looking at all the memes. Here's the caption followed by the post:

"Me seeing those 'It's a world cup year' memes 🤷🏻‍♂️😂"

Karthik has scored 66 runs in two games so far in IPL 2024, and coincidentally has a strike rate of 183.33, the same as it was in IPL 2022.

Does Dinesh Karthik have an outside chance?

Given the current setup of the Indian T20I side assuming the senior players will be back for the T20 World Cup, the top four looks settled with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav.

It probably means that the selectors would want a wicketkeeper who bats in the lower middle-order. This is where the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Jitesh Sharma might get the edge over other competitors like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who generally bat in the top order.

While Karthik's T20 World Cup chances seem slim for now, if he replicates the 2022 heroics, he might be considered on current form given the tournament is just after the IPL.