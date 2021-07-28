Dinesh Karthik shows off his dance skills in the commentary box

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is having a great time during his commentary stint in England.

His recent Instagram story can attest to that fact. Karthik shared a mini clip of himself subtly dancing in a commentary box alongside his colleague. The 36-year old captioned it:

"We're having fun"

You can watch the story here.

Dinesh Karthik is currently in England, providing his services as a commentator in The Hundred. Prior to this stint, Karthik also operated as a commentator for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Tamil Nadu native is making the most of his stay in the UK by engaging in fun activities during his break time. He keeps his fans posted about all his adventures in the country by posting regular updates on his official Instagram handle.

After fulfilling this assignment with the Hundred, Dinesh Karthik will most likely begin his preparations for the second phase of the IPL, which will take place in the UAE from September to October.

It's not the quantity of balls but the amount of impact I create each time I walk in: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been out of contention for Indian team selection since the 2019 World Cup in England. But he is still hopeful of making a comeback and taking part in at least one of the upcoming World Cup tournaments.

Dinesh Karthik, a while back, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, explained his strategy and thought process while batting lower down the order.

"Before, there was a lot of confusion while selecting players across formats. But now, there's a lot of streamlining, with Test professionals and shorter-format professionals. The current set of selectors will look at who can play in which position, and they will realize that you can't put up scores of 75-80 while batting lower down. But you can score 20 off 8 balls, and 23 runs off 10 balls. This is what I've focused a lot on.

"It's not the quantity of balls but the amount of impact I create each time I walk in. That's one of the reasons why I'm confident this is something the Indian team will definitely want. I gave a sample size to them the last time I played. I'm very confident that if they pick me, I can showcase my skills and India will have a great chance at the World Cup again."

