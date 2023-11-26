"Directed by Abbas Mustan"- Fans react to confusion regarding Hardik Pandya's trade from GT to MI

Hardik Pandya's trade reports have confused the cricket fans. A few hours ago, rumors were rife that the star Indian all-rounder has left Gujarat Titans and joined his former IPL team, Mumbai Indians.

However, the TV broadcaster of IPL 2023, Star Sports, announced that Hardik Pandya had been retained by the Gujarat Titans. A few hours after that, Cricbuzz reported that GT and MI have agreed to an all-cash trade, meaning MI have secured Hardik's services for ₹15 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have traded their Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in another all-cash deal.

Will Hardik Pandya be appointed as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2024?

An official announcement from all three franchises is awaited, but it is safe to assume that the deal will happen. Pandya was reportedly keen to return to the Mumbai Indians squad. However, before leaving MI in 2022, there were reports of him wanting the captain's role at the Mumbai-based franchise.

MI have retained their skipper Rohit Sharma for IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see if Sharma continues to lead the Mumbai Indians or if Hardik takes over the reins of the team.

While Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies, he has not been able to guide the team to the finals in the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans achieved enormous success under Hardik Pandya's leadership. GT won the title in their debut season in 2022 and followed it up with a runners-up finish in 2023.

All eyes will be on the Mumbai Indians team owners and coaches as they will have to make one of the biggest decisions in the franchise's history. On the other side, GT need a new captain as well.