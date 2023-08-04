“Disappointed to be leaving RCB” – Mike Hesson shares emotional message as he parts ways with Royal Challengers Bangalore 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has parted ways with his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 48-year-old shared an emotional message on Instagram to bid goodbye to the team after his contract ended on Friday, August 4. The veteran credited the franchise for making it to three playoffs in the last four editions of the tournament but was gutted as they missed out on their maiden IPL trophy.

Hesson shared a picture on Instagram with the caption:

“Although we were able to make good progress making 3 playoffs in the last 4 seasons, we were not able to win the elusive trophy 🏆 that I like so many players, support staff, and the amazing fans so dearly wanted.”

“Although disappointed to be leaving RCB I have some very fond memories working with great people both on and off the park.”

He continued:

“I would like to thank the management for the opportunity and wish RCB and its new coaching team the very best. Lastly to the amazing RCB fans, you are unwavering in your support and passion for the team and made me feel at home, for that I thank you.”

For the uninitiated, Bangalore finished sixth in the latest edition of IPL. They finished sixth with seven wins in 14 games, missing out on a playoff berth.

The Bengaluru-based franchise, though, made it to the playoffs in 2022, 2021, and 2020 editions of the tournament.

RCB confirms Andy Flower as new head coach

RCB meanwhile has confirmed Andy Flower as their new head coach. At Bangalore, he will reunite with Faf du Plessis with whom he has worked at St. Lucia in the Caribbean Premier League.

In a tweet post, the franchise said:

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 and 𝗧𝟮𝟬 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 winning coach 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 as the 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB Men’s team.”

“Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred, and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship-winning mindset and take RCB’s #PlayBold philosophy forward.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles… pic.twitter.com/WsMYGCkcYT We are beyond thrilled to welcome 𝗜𝗖𝗖 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 and 𝗧𝟮𝟬 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 winning coach 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 as the 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB Men’s team. 🤩Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Flower takes over from Mike Hessaon and Sanjay Bangar, whose contracts were not renewed.

In a statement, Flower said:

"I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better."

Flower has previously worked with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. LSG made it to the knockouts in both editions of the tournament.

As for RCB, the three-time finalists are yet to win an IPL trophy. They last made it to the IPL final in 2016 when Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted the cup.