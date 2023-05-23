"Disappointed but we must hold our heads high" - Virat Kohli sends message to RCB fans after IPL 2023 elimination

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli has ended yet another IPL season without a title, extending the team's title drought to 16 years. But despite failing to win the IPL even once, RCB have one of the biggest fanbases in the league, and Kohli has expressed his gratitude to the supporters for their loyalty.

RCB faced table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a do-or-die match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 21. A win would have taken them into the playoffs, but they ended up losing to GT by six wickets.

Virat Kohli scored a hundred for RCB in the match but his efforts went in vain. The Bangalore star was visibly disappointed in the dugout after the match.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, May 23, Kohli penned a heartfelt note to the RCB fans.

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal," he wrote. "Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger."

Virat Kohli will return to the field on June 7 for the ICC World Test Championship final

Virat Kohli will now head to the United Kingdom to gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. A few Indian squad members have already left for the UK. Kohli was supposed to leave earlier as well but he will reportedly depart on May 24 now.

The Indian team will not play any warm-up matches against any county team. However, they have decided to compete in an intra-squad game before the WTC Final against Australia, which starts on June 7.

Kohli will be keen to continue his good form in the WTC final and help India win their first ICC trophy since 2013.

Poll : Will RCB win IPL 2024? Yes No 146 votes