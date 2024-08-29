"Do you even know if Rohit Sharma is entering the auction?" - Sanjiv Goenka responds to rumors of LSG keeping aside ₹50 crore for former MI captain

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has dismissed reports claiming that the franchise has kept aside a staggering amount of ₹50 crore for Rohit Sharma in case he is part of the mega auction. Goenka replied that there is no certainty over whether the former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain will enter the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

In a somewhat surprising move, Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI captain for the IPL 2024 season. Mumbai Indians ended up having a disastrous season and failed to qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that Rohit is unlikely to continue with the MI franchise for the upcoming season.

In an interaction with Sports Tak, Goenka reacted to reports that the LSG would be going all-out for Rohit at the mega auction. He commented (as quoted by TOI):

"Do you even know if Rohit Sharma is entering the auction? This is all unnecessary. It all depends on whether Mumbai Indians release Rohit Sharma or not. And even if Rohit comes to auction... if you put 50 per cent of your purse on one player, how will you buy other players?" Goenka responded with a chuckle.

"Everyone wishes to have the best captain and best players. It's not about wanting. It all depends on what you have, what is available, and what all you can do with it. Every franchise will have the same desire," the LSG owner added.

On Wednesday August 28, the Lucknow Super Giants franchise confirmed former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan as the team's new mentor. Zaheer replaces Gautam Gambhir, who is now the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.

Rohit Sharma's record in the IPL

Rohit is the joint-most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. Under him, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. MS Dhoni is the only other leader to have won the IPL on as many occasions. He equaled Rohit's record by guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to title triumph in the 2023 season.

As a batter, Rohit has featured in 257 matches and has scored 6628 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 131.14, with two centuries and 43 half-centuries. The 37-year-old is third on the list of leading run-getters in the Indian Premier League.

